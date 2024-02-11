Uttar Pradesh: MLAs Leave for Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath to Reach by Noon

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): As scheduled, state BJP MLAs have started arriving here on Sunday. They will head towards Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Lord Ramlala. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has organised 10 luxury buses for UP lawmakers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the Ram Temple by noon. The journey will be monitored closely by the police and administration of the respective districts. Throughout the journey, Ram Dhun will be played by the MLAs to maintain a feeling of devotion. Apart from this, food and drink arrangements have also been made for them.

Ahead of their visit, strict arrangements have been made for the security of the MLAs. All the police stations falling on the way have also been asked to remain alert. The police station will give passes to the buses of MLAs in their area. Traffic police will also be deployed on the roads so that people do not have to suffer from traffic jams.

A lot of enthusiasm can be seen among the MLAs as they were seen chanting the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. The invitation was extended to all members of the legislative bodies. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance happily accepted the invitation, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) declined, citing political reasons. The pilgrimage visit comes amid the ongoing budget session, where the Yogi government presented the eighth budget on February 5.