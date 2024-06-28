Uttar Pradesh MLA Raja Bhaiya's Wife Seeks Home Minister's Intervention For Justice In Fraud Case

Pratapgarh: Bhanvi Singh, wife of Kunda assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, president of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, has again appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the fraud case against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh.

In a post on X on Thursday, Bhanvi wrote, “I request the Home Minister Amit Shah of my country to help me get fair justice. Economic Offences Wing Delhi is trying to shield Pratapgarh MLC Akshay Pratap Singh in the case of forgery and fraud (No. 13/2023, registered at Mandir Marg, Delhi)”. She also tagged the handles of Home Minister's office, National Commission of Women and Delhi Police to seek help in the case.

Bhanvi Singh, wife of Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya's wife had filed a fraud case against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh in Delhi's Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) in February 2023. Bhanvi alleged that Akshay Pratap grabbed the shares of her company by forging her signature. She alleged that Singh got Bhanvi Singh's fake digital signature made and removed her from the company and became the director himself.

Bhanvi Singh alleged that she had registered a firm named Sarang Enterprises in association with Mumbai resident Yashodhan Shetty and along with her partners had bought land worth crores. But, MLC Akshay Pratap Singh's intentions turned bad on these valuable lands and fake documents of the firm were made to grab them, she said.

According to Bhanvi, she had complained about the matter in Hazratganj police station on September 30 last year, but no action was taken.