ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Gets Two-Year Jail Term In 2022 Hate Speech Case

Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas had allegedly threatened government officials during a public rally in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Gets Two-Year Jail Term In 2022 Hate Speech Case
Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Gets Two-Year Jail Term In 2022 Hate Speech Case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mau: A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Mau MLA Abbas Ansari to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 11,000 after finding him guilty in a hate speech case linked to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Abbas was physically present in the court of Judge Krishna Pratap Singh today.

Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas had allegedly threatened government officials during a public rally in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, after which an FIR was filed against him and others under Section 506 of the IPC.

Abbas, who was contesting from the Sadar seat as a coalition candidate for the Samajwadi Party alliance, addressed a public meeting in Paharpura Maidan of the city area. During this time, he had threatened “to stop the administration of district Mau after the elections and teach them a lesson.”

The special MP/MLA court in Mau pronounced the sentence after holding Ansari guilty of making provocative statements to intimidate officials. His brother, Mansoor Ansari, has also been sentenced in connection with the same case.

Abbas had contested the 2022 polls on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket as part of the Samajwadi Party alliance.

Following the verdict, the threat of disqualification proceedings under the Representation of the People Act looms over his assembly seat. The act bars convicted lawmakers sentenced to two years or more from holding office.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Court Acquits Wasim Rizvi Aka Jitendra Singh In Hate Speech Case
  2. DTU Researchers Build AI System To Detect Fake News, Deep Fakes, Hate Speech: Public App Coming Soon

Mau: A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Mau MLA Abbas Ansari to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 11,000 after finding him guilty in a hate speech case linked to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Abbas was physically present in the court of Judge Krishna Pratap Singh today.

Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas had allegedly threatened government officials during a public rally in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, after which an FIR was filed against him and others under Section 506 of the IPC.

Abbas, who was contesting from the Sadar seat as a coalition candidate for the Samajwadi Party alliance, addressed a public meeting in Paharpura Maidan of the city area. During this time, he had threatened “to stop the administration of district Mau after the elections and teach them a lesson.”

The special MP/MLA court in Mau pronounced the sentence after holding Ansari guilty of making provocative statements to intimidate officials. His brother, Mansoor Ansari, has also been sentenced in connection with the same case.

Abbas had contested the 2022 polls on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket as part of the Samajwadi Party alliance.

Following the verdict, the threat of disqualification proceedings under the Representation of the People Act looms over his assembly seat. The act bars convicted lawmakers sentenced to two years or more from holding office.

Read More

  1. Haridwar Court Acquits Wasim Rizvi Aka Jitendra Singh In Hate Speech Case
  2. DTU Researchers Build AI System To Detect Fake News, Deep Fakes, Hate Speech: Public App Coming Soon

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HATE SPEECH CASEMLA ABBAS ANSARIABBAS ANSARI IN HATE SPEECH CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.