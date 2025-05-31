ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari Gets Two-Year Jail Term In 2022 Hate Speech Case

Mau: A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Mau MLA Abbas Ansari to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 11,000 after finding him guilty in a hate speech case linked to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Abbas was physically present in the court of Judge Krishna Pratap Singh today.

Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas had allegedly threatened government officials during a public rally in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, after which an FIR was filed against him and others under Section 506 of the IPC.

Abbas, who was contesting from the Sadar seat as a coalition candidate for the Samajwadi Party alliance, addressed a public meeting in Paharpura Maidan of the city area. During this time, he had threatened “to stop the administration of district Mau after the elections and teach them a lesson.”