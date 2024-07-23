ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar Skips Meeting Chaired By CM Yogi Adityanath; Attends 'Cordial Meeting' With Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In an intriguing political development, Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday skipped a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while attending another meeting under the chairmanship of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya triggering speculations in the political circles.

OP Rajbhar's absence remains a topic of discussion in the political quarters even as his son has issued a clarification in this regard.

Sources said that on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath had called a meeting of MLAs of Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Chandauli districts at the Circuit House in Varanasi. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President OP Rajbhar was also to attend the meeting as MLA of Zahoorabad in Ghazipur, but, he did not arrive triggering speculations.

However, the party said that Rajbhar was not able to attend the meeting owing to his participation in the meeting of District Panchayat Presidents in Lucknow chaired by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The SBSP said that the government officials were intimated about the Rajbhar's preoccupation with the Lucknow meeting beforehand.