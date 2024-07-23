Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar Skips Meeting Chaired By CM Yogi Adityanath; Attends 'Cordial Meeting' With Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In an intriguing political development, Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday skipped a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while attending another meeting under the chairmanship of deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya triggering speculations in the political circles.
OP Rajbhar's absence remains a topic of discussion in the political quarters even as his son has issued a clarification in this regard.
Sources said that on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath had called a meeting of MLAs of Varanasi, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Chandauli districts at the Circuit House in Varanasi. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President OP Rajbhar was also to attend the meeting as MLA of Zahoorabad in Ghazipur, but, he did not arrive triggering speculations.
However, the party said that Rajbhar was not able to attend the meeting owing to his participation in the meeting of District Panchayat Presidents in Lucknow chaired by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. The SBSP said that the government officials were intimated about the Rajbhar's preoccupation with the Lucknow meeting beforehand.
Both OP Rajbhar and Keshav Prasad Maurya posted the picture of their meeting on social media which caused a stir in the political circles.
Rajbhar while posting a picture with Keshav Prasad on Instagram wrote, “Today I had a cordial meeting with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at the camp office located at 7 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow. Discussed on various topics”. Keshav Prasad Maurya also shared a photo of the meeting with Rajbhar on Instagram.
Significantly, post the Lok Sabha 2024 results wherein the BJP suffered a heavy loss in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Delhi has already created a stir in the political corridors of UP. The round of meetings of the MLAs of the ruling party BJP and the allied parties with the Deputy CM is also fueling the stir. Keshav Prasad's slogan 'Sarkar se bada sangathan' from the party program in the past days is also very much discussed.