Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident In Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar: A vehicle, part of the escort of Uttar Pradesh Minister, Nand Gopal Nandi collided with a tractor trolley on the NH-27 in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night leading to the injury of three security personnel.

It is learnt that the minister was traveling from Gorakhpur to Lucknow when one of the vehicles in his convoy collided with a tractor trolley at Bhujani intersection of City Kotwali area along the highway.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi (C) visits hospital to inquire about well being of CRPF personnel injured in Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

In the accident, three CRPF personnel, part of the minister's escort, were injured. Minister Nand Gopal Nandi narrowly escaped in this accident. After the accident, the convoy of Minister Nand Gopal Nandi moved towards Basti, where after getting the injured security personnel treated at Ram Krishna Mission Hospital, the minister left for Lucknow as per an official. On receiving information about the incident, Basti's Additional SP OP Singh and CO City reached the hospital and inquired about the well-being of the minister and the security personnel.

The UP Industrial Development Minister updated about the accident in a post on his official X handle. “Yesterday, on 30.11.2024, while returning from the 35th Foundation Day celebrations of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, a fleet vehicle met with an accident near Kanti Chowki in Sant Kabirnagar district. The Bolero vehicle carrying CRPF personnel, which was running for security, collided with a tractor. Three CRPF personnel were injured in this accident caused by the negligence of the tractor driver and the Bolero driver Neeraj was also injured. He was immediately taken in his car and given first aid at Shri Krishna Mission Hospital in Basti district. A major accident was averted with the blessings of Mahakal Lord Bhole Nath, the destroyer of all times,” Nandi wrote in the post.