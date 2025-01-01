UP Minister Claims Threat From STF After Alleged Irregularities In His Dept

Lucknow: Facing allegations of irregularities in the promotion of lecturers in his technical education department, Uttar Pradesh minister Ashish Patel on Wednesday alleged a threat to his life from the state police's Special Task Force (STF). He said that if any conspiracy or incident occurs during his fight for "social justice," the responsibility will rest solely with the STF.

The controversy erupted after Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu representing the Samajwadi Party and a leader of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), alleged irregularities in the appointments of department heads in the Technical Education Department. She accused officials of bypassing current service rules in favour of older ones to facilitate the appointments, terming it a scam.

Pallavi Patel even staged a protest in the Assembly over the issue. Meanwhile, Ashish Patel questioned why he alone is being blamed, pointing out that such allegations indicate a larger conspiracy.

In a detailed message shared on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Patel said, "Despite departmental promotions being recommended by one of Uttar Pradesh’s most honest IAS officers, M Devaraj, who was then the Principal Secretary of Technical Education, and being approved at the highest levels, the continued media trial targeting my political reputation is unacceptable."

He continued, "I have previously stated, and I reiterate, that if the Honourable Chief Minister deems fit, he can initiate a CBI inquiry into all the decisions I have taken as a minister to put an end to this baseless media trial and the attempts to defame me through lies and deceit."

Meanwhile, the cabinet minister also offered for the assets accumulated by him and his wife, Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) National President Anupriya Patel, after their political careers to be investigated. "Not just this, if deemed appropriate, an inquiry can also be conducted into the properties we have acquired after becoming members of Parliament or the Legislative Council," he added.

Calling the conspiracy against him a ploy to suppress the voice of social justice, Patel remarked, "Behind the scenes, efforts are underway to crush the voice of social justice. The issue arises because the promotions have benefited OBCs and marginalised groups whose rights had been denied for years.

A glance at the caste-wise promotion list attached to my post will shed light on this." In his post, Patel levelled serious allegations against the STF, stating, "For my well-wishers, here's a special note -- if any conspiracy or incident happens to me during this fight for social justice, the entire responsibility will lie with the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force."

When contacted by PTI after his post for details regarding his allegations against the STF, Patel asserted, "If a Cabinet Minister in the state is making such claims, there has to be some basis for it."

Patel emphasised that the departmental promotions were discussed at all levels, including the Chief Minister's Office, adding, "The Principal Secretary convened the departmental promotion committee's meeting, and I ensured the film was shown to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The matter has been addressed at the highest levels." Without naming any individuals, Patel questioned, "To those behind this political conspiracy, my question is -- there has been no wrongdoing in the promotion process.

But even if we accept their baseless allegations, why blame only the minister? Why are other officials exempt from scrutiny? By this logic, the Principal Secretary and the entire system should be held accountable. Why are names being selectively dragged into this? Why repeatedly target the minister?"