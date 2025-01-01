ETV Bharat / state

Five Injured After Sanjay Nishad's Convoy Vehicle Overturns In UP's Ballia

Five people were injured, including four women when a vehicle in the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad overturned.

Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad.
Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Ballia: Five people were injured after a vehicle in the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad overturned into a ditch near Januan village in the Khejuri Police Station area of this district last night. Throwing light on the happening, Nishad said five party workers, including four women, sustained injuries in the accident.

"I was travelling with the convoy to attend the Constitutional Rights Yatra organized by the party on Tuesday night when the incident occurred. Near Januan village in the Khejuri area, one of the vehicles following the convoy lost control while trying to avoid an animal and overturned into a ditch," he said.

The minister further said those injured in the accident have been identified as Rakesh Nishad, Ramrati, Usha, Geeta and Iravati Nishad. Following the incident, senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot. All the injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

