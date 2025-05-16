UP: 2 Members Of Cyber Gang Arrested In Rs 2.39 Crore Digital Arrest Case

Noida: The Cyber Police Station in Noida on Thursday arrested two members of a gang from Moradabad in connection with a digital arrest case of over Rs 2 crore.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mukesh Saxena and Anees Ahmed, posed as police officers and placed the victim under digital arrest. They claimed that the victim was involved in the human trafficking case and then duped him of Rs 2.39 crores.

Preeti Yadav, DCP (Cyber Crime), Noida, said, "The accused claimed that the victim was involved in human trafficking and then duped him of Rs 2.39 crores. The complainant lodged a complaint on March 18 under sections 308 (2), 319 (2), 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66 D, IT Act."

She further said that as soon as the complaint was received, the bank accounts of the accused were frozen, and the process for refunding is underway. On interrogating Mukesh Saxena, the DCP added, "he told that he works as an accountant in Moradabad district. Due to poor financial condition, he came in contact with Anees Ahmed, with whom he used to provide current bank accounts to cyber thugs in the form of commission".

According to the police, 18 complaints against Mukesh Saxena related to frauds amounting to Rs 2 crore have been registered on checking on NCRP PORTAL. The DCP said that a fraud amounting to Rs 12 crore was found in connection with Anees Ahmed's bank account, adding that other accused will be arrested soon.