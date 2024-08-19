Four Dead, 24 Injured As Truck Tyre Bursts On Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Noida

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): Four people have died and 24 others were injured when the tyre of a truck they were travelling in burst on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Dankaur area here, police said on Monday.

The truck was carrying about 30 people when the accident happened. "24 people were injured and 4 people died after the bursting of a truck tyre on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under Dankaur. There were about 30 people in the truck," Noida Police said.

As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot and the injured were taken to the nearest hospital, they said. The damaged vehicle has been removed from the spot and parked at a safe place, police said.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem. Further action is being taken, the police said.