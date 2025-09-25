ETV Bharat / state

Hapur Doctors Save Man After Surgery To Remove 29 Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes From Stomach

Hapur: In a bizarre case, doctors in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, successfully removed 29 steel spoons and 19 toothbrushes from the stomach of a man who had swallowed them in anger after being admitted to a drug de-addiction centre.

According to doctors at Devnandini Hospital on Garh Road, the 40-year-old patient, a resident of Bulandshahr, was admitted a week ago with severe stomach pain. His family revealed that he was sent to a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad due to substance abuse. Upset with the decision, the patient began swallowing spoons and toothbrushes kept at the centre.

Dr Shyam Kumar, a physician at the Devnandini Hospital, said that Sachin was brought to the hospital by his family a week ago. His ultrasound and X-rays revealed that his stomach contained numerous metal and plastic objects.