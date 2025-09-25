Hapur Doctors Save Man After Surgery To Remove 29 Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes From Stomach
The patient was upset about being sent to a drug de-addiction centre and began swallowing spoons and toothbrushes kept at the centre.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Hapur: In a bizarre case, doctors in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, successfully removed 29 steel spoons and 19 toothbrushes from the stomach of a man who had swallowed them in anger after being admitted to a drug de-addiction centre.
According to doctors at Devnandini Hospital on Garh Road, the 40-year-old patient, a resident of Bulandshahr, was admitted a week ago with severe stomach pain. His family revealed that he was sent to a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad due to substance abuse. Upset with the decision, the patient began swallowing spoons and toothbrushes kept at the centre.
Dr Shyam Kumar, a physician at the Devnandini Hospital, said that Sachin was brought to the hospital by his family a week ago. His ultrasound and X-rays revealed that his stomach contained numerous metal and plastic objects.
“We thought they would be removed through endoscopy. So we sent the patient to Meerut. They told us it wasn't possible, and the patient returned to our hospital for further treatment. Last week, the patient underwent surgery. His life has been saved, and he is currently undergoing treatment,” Dr Kumar said. The doctor said that he had seen such a case for the first time in his life.
The patient said, “My family had locked me in a de-addiction centre. First, they said that they would take me home after getting me medicine. After that, they left me there. In anger, I broke the spoons and brushes and ate them. Spoons, bowls and toothbrushes were kept on a stool in the centre. I would pick them up from there, go to the bathroom, break them and eat them with water.”
Read More