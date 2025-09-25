ETV Bharat / state

Hapur Doctors Save Man After Surgery To Remove 29 Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes From Stomach

The patient was upset about being sent to a drug de-addiction centre and began swallowing spoons and toothbrushes kept at the centre.

Uttar Pradesh: Man Swallows 29 Steel Spoons, 19 Toothbrushes After Being Sent To De-Addiction Center In Hapur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hapur: In a bizarre case, doctors in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, successfully removed 29 steel spoons and 19 toothbrushes from the stomach of a man who had swallowed them in anger after being admitted to a drug de-addiction centre.

According to doctors at Devnandini Hospital on Garh Road, the 40-year-old patient, a resident of Bulandshahr, was admitted a week ago with severe stomach pain. His family revealed that he was sent to a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad due to substance abuse. Upset with the decision, the patient began swallowing spoons and toothbrushes kept at the centre.

Dr Shyam Kumar, a physician at the Devnandini Hospital, said that Sachin was brought to the hospital by his family a week ago. His ultrasound and X-rays revealed that his stomach contained numerous metal and plastic objects.

“We thought they would be removed through endoscopy. So we sent the patient to Meerut. They told us it wasn't possible, and the patient returned to our hospital for further treatment. Last week, the patient underwent surgery. His life has been saved, and he is currently undergoing treatment,” Dr Kumar said. The doctor said that he had seen such a case for the first time in his life.

The patient said, “My family had locked me in a de-addiction centre. First, they said that they would take me home after getting me medicine. After that, they left me there. In anger, I broke the spoons and brushes and ate them. Spoons, bowls and toothbrushes were kept on a stool in the centre. I would pick them up from there, go to the bathroom, break them and eat them with water.”

Read More

  1. Odisha: Berhampur Doctors Successfully Remove 200-Gram Brain Tumour After 8-Hour Surgery
  2. Gift Of Love: Rajasthan Woman Donates 40 Percent Of Her Liver To Ailing Husband In Rare Surgery

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUG DE ADDICTION CENTERYOUNGMAN ATE 29 STEEL SPOONSUTTAR PRADESHHAPURMAN SWALLOWS STEEL SPOONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.