ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Man Strangles Daughter To Death Over Her Stealing Money From Home

The father's interrogation revealed that while driving the girl home from school, he took her to a field and strangled her with a scarf.

Uttar Pradesh: Man Strangles Daughter To Death Over Her Stealing Money From Home
Representational image. (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 27, 2025 at 1:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bulandshahr: A 40-year-old man was detained for allegedly strangling his minor daughter to death here, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sonam (13), a class seven student and a resident of Bichaula village, they added.

On Friday, at around 4 pm, the police received a call regarding the body of a girl in a school uniform found in the bushes under a bridge in the Anupshahr police station area of the district.

The police arrived at the scene, began an investigation, and recovered the girl's body. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the girl had gone to school on Thursday and her father, Ajay Sharma, had picked her up after school.

The father's interrogation revealed that while driving the girl home from school, he took her to his field, allegedly strangled her to death with a scarf, and then threw her body into a canal.

Her school bag was recovered from the field following the father's admission.

Upon questioning the father, it was revealed that the girl had been stealing money from home for the past few days, leading to arguments between the parents.

After allegedly killing his daughter, the man informed the school that his daughter had gone to stay with relatives and would not return to school for the next three to four days.

Read more

  1. Uttar Pradesh Girl, Boyfriend Strangled To Death By Father In 'Honour Killing'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH MAN KILLS DAUGHTERMAN STRANGLES DAUGHTER WITH SCARF

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.