Uttar Pradesh Man Murders Parents, Wife For Rs 50 Crore Insurance Money; Stages Deaths As 'Accidents'
Police suspect the accused is part of a bigger insurance mafia whose tentacles are spread in at least 12 states across India.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Sambhal/Hapur: In a shocking incident of serial murder and fraud, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal murdered his wife and parents staging the deaths as “accidents” to seize the insurance money worth Rs 50 crore, police said. The accused along with his accomplice has been arrested with police suspecting a multi-state insurance mafia behind the killings.
Hapur ASP Vineet Bhatnagar said that the accused Vishal Singhal, 50 and his accomplice Satish were arrested by the police on September 28.
How The Serial Murder-Fraud Came To Light
Sambhal's South ASP, Anukriti Sharma, said that Vishal's fourth wife, Shreya, contacted the police two months ago, stating that her husband was a serial killer. She feared she too might be murdered. According to Shreya, Vishal had murdered his mother in 2017, then his third wife, Ekta, and then his father in 2024, staging the deaths as accidents, to obtain an insurance claim worth crores of rupees. Subsequent police investigation revealed several chilling details of the triple murder and insurance fraud.
Parricide For Insurance Money
ASP South Anukriti Sharma said that the police investigation revealed that Vishal murdered his mother, Prabha Devi, a resident of Ganganahar, Meerut, in 2017. He then claimed the murder as an accident and obtained an insurance claim of 25 lakh rupees. In 2022, he also murdered his third wife, Ekta Singhal, using the same pattern to secure the insurance claim, the ASP said adding the accused grabbed 80 lakh rupees from the insurance company for the murder. In 2024, Vishal also murdered his father, Mukesh Chandra Singhal, and staged it as an accident. Mukesh had 64 insurance policies in his name from various companies between 2018 and 2023, totaling over Rs 50 crore as per police. After Ekta's murder, he married Shreya.
Heavy Premiums Despite Modest Means
The ASP said that Vishal's family was of modest means. His father, Mukesh, owned a photo studio and a photostat shop, while Vishal was unemployed. Investigators wondered how Vishal managed the heavy premiums for so many insurance policies. According to the police, a few days after his father's death, Vishal purchased four luxury vehicles, including a bullet. He later sold everything except one car.
A Horror Formula For Murder And Claims
ASP South Anukriti Sharma said that the accused would first obtain insurance, collect premiums, and then stage a murder and an accident as cover-up.
According to the police, Vishal has married four times so far. Police suspect that the multiple marriages were aimed at earning crores of rupees illegally through relationships. Sambhal police is probing the case jointly with Hapur police. The investigation has spread to other districts and states. Police believe that Vishal was not alone, but a part of a bigger insurance mafia.
Gang Network Spans 12 States
Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that a crackdown on the insurance mafia began in Sambhal in January. Investigations have revealed that the gang is active in 12 states and has embezzled over Rs 100 crore, he said. Police have jailed over 50 accused, and new cases have been filed in several districts, added the SP. Four such cases were reported in Sambhal, where people were murdered for insurance claims after staging the deaths as accidents.
According to the police, Vishal informed the police about an accident involving his mother Prabha Devi in the Garh area of Hapur saying she died during treatment. He then reported an accident involving his father Mukesh Singhal in the Pilkhuwa area of the same district. He stated that his father was returning from a bath in the Ganges River when the accident occurred.
Sanjay Kumar, a representative of the insurance company, stated that there were significant discrepancies in the claim. The injuries recorded in the post-mortem report were inconsistent with those of a normal road accident. A complaint was subsequently filed with the Hapur police, which then initiated an investigation.
