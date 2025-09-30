ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Murders Parents, Wife For Rs 50 Crore Insurance Money; Stages Deaths As 'Accidents'

Sambhal/Hapur: In a shocking incident of serial murder and fraud, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal murdered his wife and parents staging the deaths as “accidents” to seize the insurance money worth Rs 50 crore, police said. The accused along with his accomplice has been arrested with police suspecting a multi-state insurance mafia behind the killings.

Hapur ASP Vineet Bhatnagar said that the accused Vishal Singhal, 50 and his accomplice Satish were arrested by the police on September 28.

How The Serial Murder-Fraud Came To Light

Sambhal's South ASP, Anukriti Sharma, said that Vishal's fourth wife, Shreya, contacted the police two months ago, stating that her husband was a serial killer. She feared she too might be murdered. According to Shreya, Vishal had murdered his mother in 2017, then his third wife, Ekta, and then his father in 2024, staging the deaths as accidents, to obtain an insurance claim worth crores of rupees. Subsequent police investigation revealed several chilling details of the triple murder and insurance fraud.

Parricide For Insurance Money

ASP South Anukriti Sharma said that the police investigation revealed that Vishal murdered his mother, Prabha Devi, a resident of Ganganahar, Meerut, in 2017. He then claimed the murder as an accident and obtained an insurance claim of 25 lakh rupees. In 2022, he also murdered his third wife, Ekta Singhal, using the same pattern to secure the insurance claim, the ASP said adding the accused grabbed 80 lakh rupees from the insurance company for the murder. In 2024, Vishal also murdered his father, Mukesh Chandra Singhal, and staged it as an accident. Mukesh had 64 insurance policies in his name from various companies between 2018 and 2023, totaling over Rs 50 crore as per police. After Ekta's murder, he married Shreya.

Heavy Premiums Despite Modest Means

The ASP said that Vishal's family was of modest means. His father, Mukesh, owned a photo studio and a photostat shop, while Vishal was unemployed. Investigators wondered how Vishal managed the heavy premiums for so many insurance policies. According to the police, a few days after his father's death, Vishal purchased four luxury vehicles, including a bullet. He later sold everything except one car.