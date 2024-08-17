ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Mother With Hammer, Sets Body On Fire

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): A man allegedly smashed his mother's head with a hammer and set the body on fire for refusing to allow him sell her cattle in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district on Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Bachra village under Babhani police station area of ​​the district. Noticing the flames, neighbours informed the police response van, which extinguished the fire and the partially charred body was sent for post-mortem.

According to police, 50-year-old Kamlesh Devi's husband had died eight years ago and she lived with her son, Kishun Bihari and daughter-in-law in Bachra village. She used to raise cattle, which her son wanted to sell off.

Last night, Kishun came home with a businessman, who was interested in buying the cattle. However, when Kamlesh Devi stopped him, the latter became furious and got into an argument with her. Then, frustrated at failing to convince his mother, he left home in anger.

Late at night, he returned home and attacked his mother with a hammer. The woman sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the floor. Finding his mother dead, Kishun wrapped the body with a piece of cloth and sprinkled petrol before setting it on fire.