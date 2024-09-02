ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Daughter In Suspected Honour Killing, Chops Off Her Legs, Hands

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

An 18-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father, who opposed her affair with a youth from neighbouring village. The accused was arrested and a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Daughter, Chops Off Her Legs, Hands In Suspected Honour Killing
Police team arrives at the spot (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A spine-chilling murder has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where a man hacked his 18-year-old daughter to death in a suspected case of honour killing and then chopped off her hands and feet, police said. The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested, they added.

The incident took place in Motipur police station area of ​​Mihipurwa. According to police, the man had attacked his daughter with a sickle in a fit of rage. On information, a team from the local police station reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased, a resident of Laxmanpur Matehi village of Motipur police station area, was having an affair with a youth from a village in Raibojha panchayat. When her father, Naeem Khan, came to know about it, he opposed and asked his daughter to snap all ties with the youth. The girl, however, kept contact with the youth.

According to the villagers, the youth came to the girl's house on Monday to meet her. Upon seeing the two together, Naeem became furious and attacked his daughter with a sickle. After the brutal murder, he sat outside the house with his daughter's body inside.

On information, Circle Officer Hira Lal Kanaujia, SHO Rakesh Pandey reached the spot with a team. They first arrested the accused, who was sitting at the doorstep of the house and then sent the body for post-mortem.

Motipur SHO Rakesh Pandey said that the accused, Naeem Khan, has been arrested. "On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway. The police are currently interrogating the accused," an officer said.

Read more

Delhi Horror Killing: Gym Owner Hacked To Death Outside His Home, Gets 24 Stab Wounds

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A spine-chilling murder has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where a man hacked his 18-year-old daughter to death in a suspected case of honour killing and then chopped off her hands and feet, police said. The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested, they added.

The incident took place in Motipur police station area of ​​Mihipurwa. According to police, the man had attacked his daughter with a sickle in a fit of rage. On information, a team from the local police station reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased, a resident of Laxmanpur Matehi village of Motipur police station area, was having an affair with a youth from a village in Raibojha panchayat. When her father, Naeem Khan, came to know about it, he opposed and asked his daughter to snap all ties with the youth. The girl, however, kept contact with the youth.

According to the villagers, the youth came to the girl's house on Monday to meet her. Upon seeing the two together, Naeem became furious and attacked his daughter with a sickle. After the brutal murder, he sat outside the house with his daughter's body inside.

On information, Circle Officer Hira Lal Kanaujia, SHO Rakesh Pandey reached the spot with a team. They first arrested the accused, who was sitting at the doorstep of the house and then sent the body for post-mortem.

Motipur SHO Rakesh Pandey said that the accused, Naeem Khan, has been arrested. "On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway. The police are currently interrogating the accused," an officer said.

Read more

Delhi Horror Killing: Gym Owner Hacked To Death Outside His Home, Gets 24 Stab Wounds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAN KILLS DAUGHTERHONOUR KILLINGGIRL WAS HACKED TO DEATHUTTAR PRADESH HONOUR KILLING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.