Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Daughter In Suspected Honour Killing, Chops Off Her Legs, Hands

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): A spine-chilling murder has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, where a man hacked his 18-year-old daughter to death in a suspected case of honour killing and then chopped off her hands and feet, police said. The girl's mother filed a police complaint and the man was arrested, they added.

The incident took place in Motipur police station area of ​​Mihipurwa. According to police, the man had attacked his daughter with a sickle in a fit of rage. On information, a team from the local police station reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.

The deceased, a resident of Laxmanpur Matehi village of Motipur police station area, was having an affair with a youth from a village in Raibojha panchayat. When her father, Naeem Khan, came to know about it, he opposed and asked his daughter to snap all ties with the youth. The girl, however, kept contact with the youth.

According to the villagers, the youth came to the girl's house on Monday to meet her. Upon seeing the two together, Naeem became furious and attacked his daughter with a sickle. After the brutal murder, he sat outside the house with his daughter's body inside.