Love, Dhokha & Reunion: UP Man Gets Wife Married To Lover Whose Mother Sends Her To First Husband

Sant Kabir Nagar: A man from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district had recently got his wife married off to her lover after knowing about their affair and took the responsibility of raising his two children by himself. However, the woman's new mother-in-law has sent her back to her first husband saying, she was unable to bear the pain suffered by the man and the kids.

This unusual turn of events of a husband's sacrifice and a mother-in-law's generosity have gone viral on social media. Scared after the sensational murder of Saurabh Rajput by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil, Babloo decided to get his wife Radhika married off to her lover Vikas.

Babloo, a resident of Katar Jot village under Dhanghata police station area of ​​the district and Radhika have two children. Radhika married her lover Vikas on March 25. However, Babloo said he would take care of his kids and kept them with him.

When Vikas's mother heard about Babloo's decision, she explained to her son about the pain he must be undergoing after being separated from his wife and taking care of the two children by himself. She convinced her son to leave his newly wedded wife, Radhika at Babloo's house.

After this, a panchayat meeting was called at the village on this issue and it was decided that Radhika will now onwards stay with Babloo, who will take care of her and their children. Babloo readily accepted the panchayat's decision and agreed to take Radhika's responsibility. He also vowed before the panchayat that if anything untoward happens to Radhika in future then will will take all the responsibility.