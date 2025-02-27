ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Bites Off Wife's Nose Over Dispute During Mahashivratri Celebrations In Bahraich

Bahraich: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly bit off his wife's nose following a dispute during the celebrations of Mahashivratri in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Wednesday.

The woman, Saroj Kumari, was rescued by the police and taken to a hospital while her husband, Sandeep Kumar, fled from the spot. Police said action will be taken against the accused after receiving a formal complaint.

The incident took place at the Devlaka intersection of Kaiserganj area in front of a huge crowd of devotees who had gathered there to participate at the 'shiv baraat' procession last night. Saroj went to Devlaka intersection to call her children, who had gone there to watch the procession.

Sometime later, Sandeep arrived and started arguments with his wife over some issue. When the dispute escalated, he kicked and punched her. He then bit off a portion of her nose, leaving her severely injured. Hearing the commotion, police personnel posted at Devlaka intersection came to the woman's rescue. They separated the couple and sent the injured woman to Bahraich medical college and hospital by an ambulance. Sandeep, on the other hand, ran away from the spot.