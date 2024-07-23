ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Man Allegedly Tortured In Police Custody, 3 Cops Suspended

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Three cops including the head of a police outpost were suspended for allegedly beating up a man from the Scheduled Caste category, in police custody.

The man had been detained based on a complaint lodged against him by his wife. An investigation has been launched in this connection, police said.

The alleged custodial torture case has surfaced in Dhakiya police outpost under Shahbad police station area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

It has been learnt that a woman filed a complaint at Dhakiya police outpost against her husband following a domestic dispute. After which, the accused, Rishipal, was taken into custody and brought to the police station, where he was allegedly given third degree treatment.

Next morning when the complainant went to the police station, she was shocked to see her husband's condition. She immediately released Rishipal and brought him home.

She alleged that her husband has got severe bruise marks on his body and accused police of torturing him in custody. When the matter surfaced, Rampur Superintendent of Police suspended the head constable, constable and head of Dhakiya police outpost pending investigation.