Uttar Pradesh Man Allegedly Tortured In Police Custody, 3 Cops Suspended

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Three cops including the head of a police outpost were suspended for allegedly beating up a man from the Scheduled Caste category, in police custody.
The man had been detained based on a complaint lodged against him by his wife. An investigation has been launched in this connection, police said.
The alleged custodial torture case has surfaced in Dhakiya police outpost under Shahbad police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.
It has been learnt that a woman filed a complaint at Dhakiya police outpost against her husband following a domestic dispute. After which, the accused, Rishipal, was taken into custody and brought to the police station, where he was allegedly given third degree treatment.
Next morning when the complainant went to the police station, she was shocked to see her husband's condition. She immediately released Rishipal and brought him home.
She alleged that her husband has got severe bruise marks on his body and accused police of torturing him in custody. When the matter surfaced, Rampur Superintendent of Police suspended the head constable, constable and head of Dhakiya police outpost pending investigation.
Rishipal alleged that he was beaten up in police custody and the torture had increased after he told them that he was from SC community. "Two policemen came to the house and took me away after my wife complained against me. At the police station, they beat me up and locked me in a cell. At around 11 pm the policemen came to me and asked my caste. After which, they started beating me harder," Rishipal alleged.
Superintendent of Police Rampur Vidyasagar Mishra said a woman had filed a complaint against her husband at the Dhakiya outpost of Shahabad police station area in Rampur.
"The accused was brought to the police outpost for questioning by head constable Jaidev and constable Amit. It has been alleged that the policemen had beaten up the man during interrogation. A complaint in this regard was submitted by the man," Mishra said.
On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the policemen under relevant sections and two constables and the outpost head have been suspended, he added.
