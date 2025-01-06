ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Major Tragedy Averted After Railway Officials Spot Broken Spring Of Kalka Mail

The railway officials spotted a broken spring of the B1 Coach of Kalka Mail at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) junction and fixed it later.

Chandauli: A major rail accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Monday due to the prudence of the railway employees, who spotted the broken spring of the coach and acted in the nick of time.

It is learnt that the railway employees spotted the broken spring of the B1 coach of Kalka Mail (12311) at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) junction on Monday. It is understood that a total of 64 passengers were in the coach at the time. The railway staff informed the higher officials about the matter.

After getting the information, all the officials of the station superintendent railway reached the spot. Acting swiftly on the inputs, all the 64 passengers travelling in the B1 coach, were safely evacuated from the coach, which was detached from the train. Later, the train was sent to its destination after a delay of about two hours.

Sunil Kumar, a passenger travelling in the B1 coach of Kalka Mail, said that they noticed a creaking noise from the coach. “When the train reached DDU Junction, we were told that the spring of the coach was broken, which was later fixed by the railway officials,” Kumar said. He said that due to the prudence of the railway, a major accident was averted.

Station Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Singh said that during checking, TSR staff found a case of spring broken in the B1 coach of 12311 Kalka Mail. The coach has been replaced and a new coach has been installed, he said.

