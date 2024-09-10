ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A teacher at a Madrasa (Islamic seminary) allegedly raped a girl student after holding her hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday, police said.

The incident has been reported from Uruwa police station area.

The accused has been identified as Rehmat Ali, originally a resident of Bidhiyani village of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Rehmat teaches children in a madrasa in Uruwa area of Gorakhpur.

Locals said that on Monday afternoon, the children of the neighboring primary school heard the girl's screams and accordingly informed the villagers. The villagers who reached the spot caught the teacher and after beating him, the accused was handed over to the police.