Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Gorakhpur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

According to the locals, the accused Rehmat Ali, originally a resident of Bidhiyani village of Sant Kabir Nagar district, who teaches children in a madrasa in Uruwa area of Gorakhpur held the 14-year-old girl hostage inside the seminary and raped her. The children at a nearby school heard the girl's screams and informed the villagers, who caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): A teacher at a Madrasa (Islamic seminary) allegedly raped a girl student after holding her hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Monday, police said.

The incident has been reported from Uruwa police station area.

The accused has been identified as Rehmat Ali, originally a resident of Bidhiyani village of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Rehmat teaches children in a madrasa in Uruwa area of Gorakhpur.

Locals said that on Monday afternoon, the children of the neighboring primary school heard the girl's screams and accordingly informed the villagers. The villagers who reached the spot caught the teacher and after beating him, the accused was handed over to the police.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, the Uruwa police station registered a case against the accused Rehmat Ali under sections of rape and POCSO Act.

It is alleged that on Monday morning all the children came to the madrasa to study where Rehmat Ali sent all the children home after the studies were over, but he forcibly stopped the 14-year-old girl student. The accused held her hostage and raped her as per police.

SP South Jitendra Kumar said that the madrassa teacher accused of raping the teenager has been arrested. The student is also being medically examined while the madrasa operator has also been questioned in this case, SP South said.

