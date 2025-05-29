ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Leads In EV Adoption, Surpassing Delhi, Maharashtra

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is leading India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution, securing the top spot in the country. Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has registered more than 4.14 lakh electric vehicles, surpassing major states like Delhi (1.83 lakh) and Maharashtra (1.79 lakh).

In 2022, the Yogi government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption, building a robust charging infrastructure, and establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

The policy aims to attract an investment inflow of Rs 30,000 crore and create 10 lakh jobs, setting the stage for transformative growth in the state’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

A key driver of this sector is the widespread popularity of e-rickshaws, which now account for 85% of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the state. These vehicles have proven highly effective for passenger and goods transport, particularly in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Government of India’s FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further bolstering its e-mobility efforts.