ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Leads In EV Adoption, Surpassing Delhi, Maharashtra

In 2022, the Yogi government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption and building a robust charging infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh Leads In EV Adoption, Surpassing Delhi, Maharashtra
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 29, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST

2 Min Read

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is leading India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution, securing the top spot in the country. Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has registered more than 4.14 lakh electric vehicles, surpassing major states like Delhi (1.83 lakh) and Maharashtra (1.79 lakh).

In 2022, the Yogi government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption, building a robust charging infrastructure, and establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

The policy aims to attract an investment inflow of Rs 30,000 crore and create 10 lakh jobs, setting the stage for transformative growth in the state’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

A key driver of this sector is the widespread popularity of e-rickshaws, which now account for 85% of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the state. These vehicles have proven highly effective for passenger and goods transport, particularly in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Government of India’s FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further bolstering its e-mobility efforts.

In line with its focus on infrastructure, the Yogi government has recently approved the installation of over 300 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 16 municipal bodies. Ayodhya, a rapidly growing tourist destination, is expected to see the highest number of new charging points. According to government data, India currently has around 33,000 EV chargers, of which 35% are fast chargers. Given the rising demand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritised the development of additional fast-charging stations and the upgrading of existing facilities.

Projections suggest that India could have 102 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. However, the current EV-to-public-charger ratio in India stands at 135, far above the global ideal of 6 to 20, as per a study by Alvarez & Marsal.

The state's comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) strategy focuses on three pillars: expanding EV manufacturing, accelerating the rollout of charging stations, and increasing public adoption of electric mobility.

With these decisive steps, Uttar Pradesh is not only driving India’s transition to green mobility but is also positioning itself as a national and global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is leading India's electric vehicle (EV) revolution, securing the top spot in the country. Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has registered more than 4.14 lakh electric vehicles, surpassing major states like Delhi (1.83 lakh) and Maharashtra (1.79 lakh).

In 2022, the Yogi government launched the Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, aimed at accelerating EV adoption, building a robust charging infrastructure, and establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for EV and battery manufacturing.

The policy aims to attract an investment inflow of Rs 30,000 crore and create 10 lakh jobs, setting the stage for transformative growth in the state’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

A key driver of this sector is the widespread popularity of e-rickshaws, which now account for 85% of electric vehicle (EV) sales in the state. These vehicles have proven highly effective for passenger and goods transport, particularly in urban areas.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the Government of India’s FAME I and FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) schemes, further bolstering its e-mobility efforts.

In line with its focus on infrastructure, the Yogi government has recently approved the installation of over 300 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 16 municipal bodies. Ayodhya, a rapidly growing tourist destination, is expected to see the highest number of new charging points. According to government data, India currently has around 33,000 EV chargers, of which 35% are fast chargers. Given the rising demand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritised the development of additional fast-charging stations and the upgrading of existing facilities.

Projections suggest that India could have 102 million electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. However, the current EV-to-public-charger ratio in India stands at 135, far above the global ideal of 6 to 20, as per a study by Alvarez & Marsal.

The state's comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) strategy focuses on three pillars: expanding EV manufacturing, accelerating the rollout of charging stations, and increasing public adoption of electric mobility.

With these decisive steps, Uttar Pradesh is not only driving India’s transition to green mobility but is also positioning itself as a national and global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LUCKNOWUTTAR PRADESH TOPS IN EV ADOPTION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.