Uttar Pradesh: Six Dead As Major Fire Breaks Out In Foam Mattress Manufacturing Factory In Rania

Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh): Six workers were killed and four others suffered severe burn injuries in a massive fire at a mattress factory in the industrial area here, police said on Sunday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police officials said. Fire officer (Mati) Krishan Kumar lodged the FIR at Rania police station against three directors.

The six charred bodies were recovered in the evening by firefighters who searched through the debris of collapsed walls and sheds, said SP Kanpur Dehat, BBTGS Murthy.

Two fire brigade vehicles were on the spot to extinguish the flames and rescue the workers trapped inside. Firefighters managed to break into the factory and rescued six workers, who were immediately rushed to the hospital.

"Firefighters recovered the charred bodies of three teenage workers, which are yet to be identified, while three others identified as Amit (19), Ajit (16) and Vishal (20) died at hospital," the SP said.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police (SP) BBGTS Murthy said the fire broke out at RP Poly Plast Pvt Ltd on Khanpur Khadanja Road in Rania on Saturday due to a short circuit, causing a gas cylinder to explode in the factory and the roof to collapse.

Kanpur Dehat District Officer (DO) Alok Kumar Singh said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. "At the time the fire broke out, 15 workers were present in the factory during the night shift. The fire was reported around 7.15 AM, and two fire engines were rushed to the site," he added.

Those injured were identified as Rohit (22), Shivam (19), Ravi (24), Vishal (20) and Surendra (22), all residents of Kanpur Dehat, an officer said, adding they have a list of workers who were inside the factory when the fire broke out.

Fire officer Kumar lodged the FIR against directors Reena Agarwal and her two sons Shashank Garg and Shishir Garg under sections 106 (1) (negligent act causing death of any person), 125 (b) (any act endangering human life) and 287 (doing any act with fire or any inflammable substance endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

DO Singh said stringent action will be taken against those whose negligence caused the fire. "The factory operator has been absconding since the incident. We are trying to trace him at the earliest and find out whose carelessness led to this fire and death of workers," he added.