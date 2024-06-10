Uttar Pradesh: Jilted Lover Shoots Girl in Saharanpur, Later Dies By Suicide

Saharanpur: A jilted lover allegedly shot a girl and later died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Nagal police station area. Police said prima facie it seems that the youth Rajan, a resident of Thana Devband area, took the drastic step after the victim turned down his love proposal. The girl is undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be critical. The youth's body was recovered from a field outside the village and has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police, Rajan had befriended the victim some time ago and used to come to meet her at her village. Rajan had expressed his love many times but the victim had always rejected him saying she considered him as a friend.

Angry at being repeatedly rejected, Rajan came to the girl's house in Tajpur village at around 10 am on Monday. He barged into the house and without saying anything to the girl, took out a pistol and fired at her. The girl collapsed on the ground while the accused left. He went straight to a field outside the village, where he died by suicide.

The girl's mother, who was present at the house informed the police and with the help of neighbours took the injured girl was to Nagal Health Centre, from where doctors referred her to the district hospital.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said it has been reported that a youth shot a girl and then took to end his life. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of one-sided love affair but investigations are being conducted from all angles, Tada said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

Kajol's The Trial Co-star Noor Malabika Das Dies by Suicide; Found Dead at Her Mumbai Flat; Reports