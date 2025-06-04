Uttar Pradesh IRS Officer Yogendra Mishra Suspended After His Junior Complains Of Assault

Lucknow: Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Yogendra Mishra was suspended after a junior officer filed an FIR against him for allegedly assaulting him.

An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday stated that a case of criminal offence against Mishra is under investigation and he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Mishra is currently posted as joint commissioner of Income Tax in Uttarakhand's Kashipur. Pending inquiry, he has been shifted to Kolkata under the jurisdiction of principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, West Bengal and Sikkim region and directed not to leave headquarters without prior permission, the order stated.

Six days back, Income Tax deputy commissioner Gaurav Garg, posted in Lucknow, alleged that Mishra had entered his office and assaulted him. He alleged that Mishra attempted to strangulate him, hit his private part with a shoe, threw a glass tumbler at him and punched on his face.

After the alleged assault, Garg was rushed to the Civil Hospital. Garg filed a complaint against Mishra at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow following which, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Garg's is the husband of IPS Ravina Tyagi.

However, Mishra claimed innocence alleging that he has been made a victim of vendetta and was being punished for his honesty.

The case stems from a previous dispute dating back to February 2025 during a cricket match that was organised at Babu Banarasi Das' ground. During this, Mishra reportedly demanded that he should be allowed to play and made the captain of the team. When nobody accepted his demand, he laid down on the pitch just before the final match started.

He had warned that he would not let the match to be held unless he was allowed to play. Senior officers of the department had warned him that if he did not leave the pitch, departmental action would be taken against him as it was an official event. After this, Mishra also started abusing some players of the cricket team on the WhatsApp group and then a complaint was lodged against him.

On the orders of senior officials, Garg was handed over the investigations of this case. After investigating, Garg recommended action against Mishra following which, he was transferred from Lucknow to Uttarakhand. A warning was also issued to him regarding the complaint.