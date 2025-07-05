ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead In Two Separate Road Accidents

Sambhal/Unnao: Eleven people died while several others were injured in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including a groom and three children, were killed after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. In another accident on Friday evening, three individuals died in Unnao after an uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Sambhal Accident

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.