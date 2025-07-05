Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead In Two Separate Road Accidents

Sambhal/Unnao: Eleven people died while several others were injured in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including a groom and three children, were killed after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. In another accident on Friday evening, three individuals died in Unnao after an uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
Sambhal Accident
The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.
The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.
Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.
Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.
The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.
The two injured -- Deva (24) and Himanshi (2) -- are undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva's condition is stated seriously while Himanshi is out of danger.
According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office posted on X in Hindi, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased." The CMO said that the chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.
Unnao Highway Collision
A major road accident occurred on the Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway in Unnao late Friday evening.
An uncontrolled truck struck a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Sheikhpur Nari Cut in Unnao.
In the collision, Ranjit Kumar, Ramesh, and Mohd. Asgar died during treatment at the district hospital. Two others, Mohini and Baburam, remain seriously injured, with one referred to Kanpur hospital for advanced care.
Kotwali Sadar in-charge Avnish Singh and Circle Officer City Sonam Singh were at the scene, overseeing rescue efforts and the resumption of traffic.
