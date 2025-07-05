ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: 11 Dead In Two Separate Road Accidents

Eight people were killed after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal. In another accident, three individuals died in Unnao.

an uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
An uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Unnao (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

2 Min Read

Sambhal/Unnao: Eleven people died while several others were injured in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including a groom and three children, were killed after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. In another accident on Friday evening, three individuals died in Unnao after an uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Sambhal Accident

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

Family members of the deceased in Sambhal accident
Family members of the deceased in Sambhal accident (ETV Bharat)

The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.

The two injured -- Deva (24) and Himanshi (2) -- are undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva's condition is stated seriously while Himanshi is out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office posted on X in Hindi, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased." The CMO said that the chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

Unnao Highway Collision

A major road accident occurred on the Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway in Unnao late Friday evening.

An uncontrolled truck struck a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Sheikhpur Nari Cut in Unnao.

In the collision, Ranjit Kumar, Ramesh, and Mohd. Asgar died during treatment at the district hospital. Two others, Mohini and Baburam, remain seriously injured, with one referred to Kanpur hospital for advanced care.

Kotwali Sadar in-charge Avnish Singh and Circle Officer City Sonam Singh were at the scene, overseeing rescue efforts and the resumption of traffic.

Read More:

Chemical-Laden Truck Bursts into Flames After Hitting Power Line In UP, Driver Burnt Alive

Sambhal/Unnao: Eleven people died while several others were injured in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including a groom and three children, were killed after their SUV rammed into a wall in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. In another accident on Friday evening, three individuals died in Unnao after an uncontrolled truck collided with a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Sambhal Accident

The accident occurred when a groom and nine others, who were accompanying him, were en route from Har Govindpur village to Sirtoul in Budaun, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

The vehicle lost control and collided with a wall near Janata Inter College in Junawai area of Sambhal district.

Upon receiving information police teams reached the spot and launched rescue operations.

Five people were rushed to the Junawai Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them brought dead, the officer said.

Family members of the deceased in Sambhal accident
Family members of the deceased in Sambhal accident (ETV Bharat)

The groom, Suraj (24), his sister-in-law Asha (26), her daughter Aishwarya (3), Sachin (22), Ganesh (1), Komal (18), Madhu (20) and driver Ravi (28) died in the accident, Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said in a statement.

The two injured -- Deva (24) and Himanshi (2) -- are undergoing treatment in Aligarh, he said, adding that Deva's condition is stated seriously while Himanshi is out of danger.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at a very high speed before it lost control and struck the wall. There were 10 occupants in the car.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office posted on X in Hindi, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the road accident in Sambhal district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased." The CMO said that the chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment.

Unnao Highway Collision

A major road accident occurred on the Kanpur-Lucknow National Highway in Unnao late Friday evening.

An uncontrolled truck struck a pickup truck and a motorcycle near Sheikhpur Nari Cut in Unnao.

In the collision, Ranjit Kumar, Ramesh, and Mohd. Asgar died during treatment at the district hospital. Two others, Mohini and Baburam, remain seriously injured, with one referred to Kanpur hospital for advanced care.

Kotwali Sadar in-charge Avnish Singh and Circle Officer City Sonam Singh were at the scene, overseeing rescue efforts and the resumption of traffic.

Read More:

Chemical-Laden Truck Bursts into Flames After Hitting Power Line In UP, Driver Burnt Alive

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENT IN UPCAR COLLIDED WITH WALL IN SAMBHALTRUCK COLLIDES PICKUP BIKE IN UNNAOUTTAR PRADESH ROAD ACCIDENTSSAMBHAL UNNAO ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.