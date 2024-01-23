Uttar Pradesh: Lord Ram's Idol Found Damaged in Muzaffarnagar Temple

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed in Shahpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after an idol of Lord Ram was found damaged in the Durga temple here. Those involved in the incident are yet to be identified but probe is underway, police said.

The incident took place in Dinkarpur village in Shahpur on Monday night. The matter came to light this morning after a group of devotees entered the temple to perform puja. They noticed the broken deity lying on the floor and raised an alarm. Commotion ensued in the area and villagers blocked the road in protest.

As the news spread, several villagers reached the temple to take glimpse of the damaged deity. A team from the local police station are investigating the case.

SSP Abhishek Singh said that an information was received from Dinkarpur village that Lord Ram's idol that was worshipped in the Durga temple was damaged. The accused are yet to be identified but necessary action will be taken after completing the investigations, he said.

"The Budhana police station officer-in-charge has gone to Shahpur and informed that the law and order situation under control. The forensic team investigated has also been called to the spot. We have collected all the evidence and the incident is being thoroughly investigated. The entire matter will be revealed after we complete the investigations," Singh said.