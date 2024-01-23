Loading...

Uttar Pradesh: Lord Ram's Idol Found Damaged in Muzaffarnagar Temple

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Lord Ram's Idol Found Damaged in Muzaffarnagar Temple

An idol of Lord Ram has been found broken in the Durga temple located in Dinkarpur village in Shahpur on Tuesday. Villagers suspect the idol was damaged by miscreants last night. Police have initiated an investigation but the accused are yet to be identified.

Muzaffarnagar: Tension prevailed in Shahpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district after an idol of Lord Ram was found damaged in the Durga temple here. Those involved in the incident are yet to be identified but probe is underway, police said.

The incident took place in Dinkarpur village in Shahpur on Monday night. The matter came to light this morning after a group of devotees entered the temple to perform puja. They noticed the broken deity lying on the floor and raised an alarm. Commotion ensued in the area and villagers blocked the road in protest.

As the news spread, several villagers reached the temple to take glimpse of the damaged deity. A team from the local police station are investigating the case.

SSP Abhishek Singh said that an information was received from Dinkarpur village that Lord Ram's idol that was worshipped in the Durga temple was damaged. The accused are yet to be identified but necessary action will be taken after completing the investigations, he said.

"The Budhana police station officer-in-charge has gone to Shahpur and informed that the law and order situation under control. The forensic team investigated has also been called to the spot. We have collected all the evidence and the incident is being thoroughly investigated. The entire matter will be revealed after we complete the investigations," Singh said.

Read more

  1. UP: Drunken man topples Hanuman idol after 'quarrel' with god
  2. Maharashtra: Man ends 32-year barefoot vow as Ram Temple idol consecrated
  3. U'khand celebrates consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with fervour

TAGGED:

Idol Found Damagedlord ramMuzaffarnagar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.