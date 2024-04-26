Uttar Pradesh Horror: Miscreants Kidnap 12-year-old Boy in Mau, Chop off His Private Part

Police said that the boy had gone to a neighbour's house where a wedding ceremony was going on. There the boy was kidnapped by masked miscreants luring him to a cold drink shop before taking him to a deserted place where they chopped off his private part.

Mau: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, masked miscreants kidnapped a 12-year-old boy from a wedding ceremony and chopped his private part in Mau district of the state, police said. The boy has been admitted to the PGI hospital even as police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

The shocking case of brutality against the little boy has come to light in Devkali Vishanpur area under Kopaganj police station limits in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

Divulging further details into the incident, Ghosi Area Officer Ganesh Dutt Mishra said that a wedding procession had come to a house in the neighbourhood of the boy’s house in Devkali Vishanpur area adding that the boy had also gone to the house. Ghosi Area Officer Ganesh Dutt Mishra said that some unknown miscreants lured the boy to a cold drink shop and cut off his private part in a deserted area. Mishra said that the injured boy has told the police that he does not know the miscreants.

“The police are investigating this matter. The miscreants will be arrested as soon as possible. There is an atmosphere of panic in the entire area due to the incident,” the police officer said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

The motive behind the horrific incident of brutality against the child was not immediately known at the time this report was filed.

The incident has left the villagers in shock and anger. The villagers wondered how the miscreants could harm an innocent boy without an iota of mercy.

