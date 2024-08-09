ETV Bharat / state

Honour Killing In Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Pregnant Daughter During Sleep, Surrenders Before Police

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident of honour killing reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man strangled his pregnant daughter to death while she was fast asleep over her affair and later surrendered before the police in Bareilly district of the state.

The incident took place late Thursday night at the village in CB Ganj area while the accused surrendered before the police on Friday.

A police official said that the accused surrendered at the Parsakheda police station on Friday morning and confessed to having murdered his 17-year-old daughter over her affair with a youth from a village in Fatehganj West police station area.

It is learnt that the daughter of the accused, who was pregnant, had eloped with her lover along with his two friends and returned home a few days ago.