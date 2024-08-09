ETV Bharat / state

Honour Killing In Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Pregnant Daughter During Sleep, Surrenders Before Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Police said that the accused, a resident of a village in CB Ganj area turned up at the Parsakheda police station on Friday morning where he confessed to having murdered his 17-year-old daughter over her affair with a youth from the area. Police said that slain had eloped with her lover three months ago and returned a few days ago.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident of honour killing reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man strangled his pregnant daughter to death while she was fast asleep over her affair and later surrendered before the police in Bareilly district of the state.

The incident took place late Thursday night at the village in CB Ganj area while the accused surrendered before the police on Friday.

A police official said that the accused surrendered at the Parsakheda police station on Friday morning and confessed to having murdered his 17-year-old daughter over her affair with a youth from a village in Fatehganj West police station area.

It is learnt that the daughter of the accused, who was pregnant, had eloped with her lover along with his two friends and returned home a few days ago.

The girl's father had registered a case against the three youths under rape and POCSO Act in CBganj police station on Thursday. The girl's father alleged that the three accused lured his daughter and took her away and raped her at a deserted place due to which she became pregnant. The girl's lover was arrested in the case.

It is learnt that the girl's father was upset due to the infamy caused by his daughter's pregnancy. He had arranged his daughter's marriage with a youth from a village in Bhamora police station area, but the daughter was adamant on marrying her lover.

Circle Officer II Sandeep Singh said that police are investigating the case from all angles.

  1. Read more: 'Honour Killing' In Uttar Pradesh: Teen Strangled To Death In Meerut, Brother Held
  2. Angry Over Her Love Affair, Man Kills Daughter in UP's Etah, Then Tries to Secretly Burn Body

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident of honour killing reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man strangled his pregnant daughter to death while she was fast asleep over her affair and later surrendered before the police in Bareilly district of the state.

The incident took place late Thursday night at the village in CB Ganj area while the accused surrendered before the police on Friday.

A police official said that the accused surrendered at the Parsakheda police station on Friday morning and confessed to having murdered his 17-year-old daughter over her affair with a youth from a village in Fatehganj West police station area.

It is learnt that the daughter of the accused, who was pregnant, had eloped with her lover along with his two friends and returned home a few days ago.

The girl's father had registered a case against the three youths under rape and POCSO Act in CBganj police station on Thursday. The girl's father alleged that the three accused lured his daughter and took her away and raped her at a deserted place due to which she became pregnant. The girl's lover was arrested in the case.

It is learnt that the girl's father was upset due to the infamy caused by his daughter's pregnancy. He had arranged his daughter's marriage with a youth from a village in Bhamora police station area, but the daughter was adamant on marrying her lover.

Circle Officer II Sandeep Singh said that police are investigating the case from all angles.

  1. Read more: 'Honour Killing' In Uttar Pradesh: Teen Strangled To Death In Meerut, Brother Held
  2. Angry Over Her Love Affair, Man Kills Daughter in UP's Etah, Then Tries to Secretly Burn Body

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FATHER KILLED PREGNANT DAUGHTERLOVE AFFAIR HONOUR KILLINGUP HONOUR KILLINGHONOUR KILLINGSFATHER KILLS DAUGHTER DURING SLEEP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.