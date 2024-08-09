Honour Killing In Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Pregnant Daughter During Sleep, Surrenders Before Police

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific incident of honour killing reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man strangled his pregnant daughter to death while she was fast asleep over her affair and later surrendered before the police in Bareilly district of the state.
The incident took place late Thursday night at the village in CB Ganj area while the accused surrendered before the police on Friday.
A police official said that the accused surrendered at the Parsakheda police station on Friday morning and confessed to having murdered his 17-year-old daughter over her affair with a youth from a village in Fatehganj West police station area.
It is learnt that the daughter of the accused, who was pregnant, had eloped with her lover along with his two friends and returned home a few days ago.
The girl's father had registered a case against the three youths under rape and POCSO Act in CBganj police station on Thursday. The girl's father alleged that the three accused lured his daughter and took her away and raped her at a deserted place due to which she became pregnant. The girl's lover was arrested in the case.
It is learnt that the girl's father was upset due to the infamy caused by his daughter's pregnancy. He had arranged his daughter's marriage with a youth from a village in Bhamora police station area, but the daughter was adamant on marrying her lover.
Circle Officer II Sandeep Singh said that police are investigating the case from all angles.