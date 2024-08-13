Uttar Pradesh Hijab Row: DM Kanpur Orders Probe; Principal Bilhaur Inter College Cites Dress Code

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have initiated investigation into the controversy around alleged denial of education to Muslim girls wearing 'Hijab', the mandatory Muslim veil at the Bilhaur Inter College.

The Controversy: The fresh incident of Hijab row came to fore at the Bilhaur Inter College on August 7 when three Muslim girl students-residents of Indira Nagar Mohalla of the town reached the college wearing hijab. It is learnt that the class teacher, seeing the students in hijab, asked them to remove the hijab and wear the prescribed dress in the school. The students resisted the order and the matter reached the principal.

According to Principal Surjeet Yadav, he also asked the students to come to college in the prescribed dress to which the students became furious and insisted on wearing the veil and going home.

It is learnt that principal told the three students and their parents that if they have to wear hijab, they can wear it outside the school premises while maintaining the dress code inside. However, the students once again reached the college wearing hijab on Monday due to which the matter escalated further.

MLA Demands Probe: Kanpur MLA Surendra Maithani has raised the demand for investigation into the hijab row. Following Maithani's demand, the District Magistrate Kanpur has handed over the investigation of the entire matter to SDM Bilhaur. SDM Bilhaur Rashmi Lamba has started investigation of the entire matter. Lamba said that after the investigation is complete, she will soon submit its full report to DM Kanpur. Meanwhile, College Manager Prabhakar Srivastava has once again denied the incident of the girl students being denied education with Hijab.