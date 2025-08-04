ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Two Officials Killed, Two Injured In Accident On Bundelkhand Expressway

Hamirpur: In a tragic incident, two members of the Haryana Crime Branch team were killed, and as many others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, officials said on Monday.

The mishap occurred on the Bundelkhand Expressway when a Bolero carrying the crime branch team from Jhajjar, Haryana, to Chhattisgarh for a raid collided with a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside late Sunday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Inspector Sanjay Kumar (45), son of Kartar Singh and a resident of Tumbaheri, Jhajjar, and Constable Amit Kumar (25), a resident of Sitaram Gate, Jhajjar. The two injured were identified as Constable Indresh Kumar (50) and the vehicle’s driver, Rajesh Kumar (40), a resident of Dadri, Haryana.

On receiving the information, the local police and ambulance services reached the spot. The police rushed the injured to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where Dr. Dayashankar Verma confirmed that Constable Indresh Kumar was in critical condition and was later referred to the Medical College in Orai. He died at the Medical College in Orai.