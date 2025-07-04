Uttar Pradesh Govt To Set Up Agri-Export Facility Near Noida Airport: Chief Secretary

Lucknow: With an aim to boost export of horticultural produce, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to set up a world-class agri-export facility near the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said on Friday. Speaking at the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival 2025 here, he stressed that the facility -- first of its kind in India -- will also help neighbouring states to export their farm and horticulture produce.

Highlighting the state's dominance in mango production, Singh said, "mango cultivation is being carried out across 3.25 lakh hectares in Uttar Pradesh, and we are currently producing about 6.15 million metric tonnes of mangoes -- making us the number one state in India in terms of production."

He credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's support for the international popularity of UP mangoes, saying, mangoes from Uttar Pradesh have already reached nearly 20 countries. Singh added that the Chief Minister flagged off fresh export consignments to London and the United Arab Emirates.

Singh said the upcoming facility near the under-construction Jewar International Airport would be a game-changer for agricultural exports. "All types of treatment and testing facilities required for international exports will be made available at one integrated complex," he said.

Explaining the need for such a centre, Singh said, different countries have different phytosanitary requirements.

"For example, mangoes sent to the US need gamma radiation treatment, while those destined for Japan require hot water vapour treatment. Additionally, there are tests for pesticide residue levels and other parameters. As of now, there is no single place in India where all these export-related treatments are available under one roof," he said.

Talks are underway with the World Bank to support this project, he revealed. Once operational, the facility will enable agricultural and horticultural produce from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states to be treated, tested, packaged, and exported directly from Jewar via cargo planes.

"This is a significant step forward," Singh said, adding "particularly for a country like India, and a state like Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 75 per cent of land is under cultivation and about 86 per cent of the farmland is irrigated. Despite this, "our agri-exports haven't yet been fully taken off via air cargo. Once Jewar becomes functional, exports to countries across the world will begin in large quantities."

He emphasised that boosting farmer income is only possible if products from Indian farms can be marketed in affluent countries. Singh also informed that under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, a team comprising the horticulture minister and senior officials will soon visit several countries to showcase UP's produce, including its celebrated mangoes.

The Noida International Airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh. Running behind schedule, the first phase of the Greenfield airport was scheduled to open in 2024, but as on date there is no official update on the launch of its commercial activities.