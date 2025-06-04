Uttar Pradesh Govt To Grant 20% Reservation For Former Agniveers In Police Recruitment

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide 20 per cent horizontal reservation to former Agniveers in the recruitment process for various posts in the state Police force. This reservation will apply to direct recruitment for the positions of Police Constable, PAC, Mounted Constable, and Fireman.

"The focus of this decision is to ensure meaningful post-service employment opportunities for Agniveers who complete their four-year tenure under the Agneepath scheme. He emphasised that this reservation will be applicable across all categories—General, SC, ST, and OBC—within their respective groups," said Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

He added that this move by the state government will provide stable career opportunities to former Agniveers and also bolster the state’s security forces with well-trained, disciplined personnel.

The former Agniveers applying for these posts will be eligible for a three-year age relaxation. The first recruitment batch under this policy is expected to be initiated in 2026, coinciding with the return of the first batch of Agniveers.

In 2022, the central government introduced the Agneepath scheme, allowing youth to serve in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy for a period of four years. The scheme includes six months of training, and upon completion, 25% of Agniveers are inducted into regular service based on performance, while the remaining 75% are encouraged to pursue other career opportunities.