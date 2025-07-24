ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Two Officers Amid Protest By Women Constable Trainees In Gorakhpur

The suspended officers include RTC in-charge, Sanjay Rai and Platoon Commander, Rajeev Krishna.

Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters
Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended two top officers including Commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary amid protest by women trainees in Gorakhpur 26th Battalion PAC over alleged lack of facilities in the barracks.

The suspended officers include RTC in-charge, Sanjay Rai and Platoon Commander, Rajeev Krishna. They have been immediately suspended on the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP). The DGP has also recommended the suspension of PAC Commandant Anand Kumar over failing to address the women trainees' grievances.

The government has deputed IG Dr. Preetinder Singh of PTS Central Zone from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for investigation. The IG's preliminary investigation has ruled out the installation of CCTV cameras in the women trainees' bathroom with the investigators terming the allegations as baseless.

The DGP has sought a full report on this matter from the officers through video conferencing.

Around 600 2023 women constable recruits started their training from July 21 at the Police Training Center (PTC). On Wednesday morning, during the training itself, the women constables staged a protest outside the administrative building complaining about the lack of facilities in the barracks.

The protesting trainees alleged that RTC in-charge Sanjay Rai, who arrived at the protest site, used abusive language instead of addressing their grievances.

Following the incident, the Additional Director General of Police issued orders for the transfer of 5 IPS and PPS officers.

Read More:

  1. UP STF Busts Fake Embassy Run From Ghaziabad, Nabs Man Posing As 'West Arctica' Consul
  2. Mentally-Challenged Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Four Youths In Lucknow, Suspects Detained

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended two top officers including Commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary amid protest by women trainees in Gorakhpur 26th Battalion PAC over alleged lack of facilities in the barracks.

The suspended officers include RTC in-charge, Sanjay Rai and Platoon Commander, Rajeev Krishna. They have been immediately suspended on the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP). The DGP has also recommended the suspension of PAC Commandant Anand Kumar over failing to address the women trainees' grievances.

The government has deputed IG Dr. Preetinder Singh of PTS Central Zone from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for investigation. The IG's preliminary investigation has ruled out the installation of CCTV cameras in the women trainees' bathroom with the investigators terming the allegations as baseless.

The DGP has sought a full report on this matter from the officers through video conferencing.

Around 600 2023 women constable recruits started their training from July 21 at the Police Training Center (PTC). On Wednesday morning, during the training itself, the women constables staged a protest outside the administrative building complaining about the lack of facilities in the barracks.

The protesting trainees alleged that RTC in-charge Sanjay Rai, who arrived at the protest site, used abusive language instead of addressing their grievances.

Following the incident, the Additional Director General of Police issued orders for the transfer of 5 IPS and PPS officers.

Read More:

  1. UP STF Busts Fake Embassy Run From Ghaziabad, Nabs Man Posing As 'West Arctica' Consul
  2. Mentally-Challenged Minor Girl 'Gang Raped' By Four Youths In Lucknow, Suspects Detained

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTAR PRADESH NEWSUTTAR PRADESH WOMEN CONTABLESWOMEN CONSTABLE PROTEST UPUP GORAKHPUR WOMEN CONSTABLES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.