Uttar Pradesh Govt Suspends Two Officers Amid Protest By Women Constable Trainees In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended two top officers including Commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary amid protest by women trainees in Gorakhpur 26th Battalion PAC over alleged lack of facilities in the barracks.

The suspended officers include RTC in-charge, Sanjay Rai and Platoon Commander, Rajeev Krishna. They have been immediately suspended on the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP). The DGP has also recommended the suspension of PAC Commandant Anand Kumar over failing to address the women trainees' grievances.

The government has deputed IG Dr. Preetinder Singh of PTS Central Zone from Lucknow to Gorakhpur for investigation. The IG's preliminary investigation has ruled out the installation of CCTV cameras in the women trainees' bathroom with the investigators terming the allegations as baseless.

The DGP has sought a full report on this matter from the officers through video conferencing.