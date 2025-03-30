Uttar Pradesh Govt Releases List Of 36 Devotees Who Died In Mahakumbh Stampede

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district administration on Sunday released the list of 36 of the 37 devotees, who lost their lives in the stampede at Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya in January. The identity of one of the deceased has not been ascertained yet, officials said.

Among the 36 deceased who have been identified, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Bihar, three from Karnataka and two each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. The deceased list also includes devotees from Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

Mahakumbh Mela organiser Vijay Kiran Anand said that 36 devotees have been identified and an official list in this regard has been released. The state government is conducting a judicial inquiry into this incident and the report will be submitted to the government soon. After this, further action will be taken.

Stampede broke out at Sangam Nose, the sacred confluence point of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, and Sangam Lower Road on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during Mahakumbh Mela on January 29. A total of 37 people, including 30 women, died in the incident. Earlier, on the instructions of the Uttar Pradesh government, the administration had transferred compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the bank accounts of the 35 deceased while the amount could not be sent to a devotee from Varanasi as he had no heir.

After the stampede, senior officials of the police and administration held a press conference on the evening of January 29 and it was told that 30 devotees had died in the stampede at Sangam Nose. At the time when the incident occurred, lakhs of devotees were waiting on the banks of the Sangam for the auspicious time to take bath while several were sitting on the ghats after bath and some others were asleep.

Officials had earlier said that an attempt was made to wake up the devotees sleeping on the ghats. Huge crowds had approaching the ghats at that time and while men somehow managed to escape, women got trapped. Thus, the number of women was higher among the deceased and injured, they added.