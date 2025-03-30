Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Courses In AI, Machine Learning, Cyber Security For Entrepreneurs

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched innovative courses in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning for entrepreneurs in a bid to enable them to expand their enterprises.

The Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited (UPSICL) has started the registration process for the courses in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development Institute free of cost.

Prabhat Bajpai, Superintending Engineer of Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited told ETV Bharat that the courses are being launched for the entrepreneurs under the Ramp Yojana of the UP government. They can expand their enterprise by using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning according to the current times, he said.

Out of these courses, entrepreneurs can choose one course according to their interest. The duration of each course is 3 months. After the completion of this period, one can also take admission in other courses.

Bajpai further informed that the courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Supply Chain Management, Cyber Security and Advanced Marketing Strategy will be taught online from Monday to Friday only.

If entrepreneurs complete their studies after registration in any course, they will also be taken on an industry visit by UPSICL, he said.

Bajpai informed that if an entrepreneur wants to study these online courses, then he or she can apply online under the Ramp Scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Once the entrepreneur is registered, experts from the Entrepreneurship Development Institute will get in touch with the entrepreneurs for further proceedings.

Bajpai said that from the coming month of April, a course on export promotion will also be launched for entrepreneurs under the UP Niryat Abhiyan.