ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Forms Trust For Banke Bihari Temple, Plans Grand Corridor In Vrindavan

Mathura: The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a trust to manage the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. An order was issued late Monday evening by principal secretary Atul Srivastava, confirming the creation of the Banke Bihari Ji Trust to oversee the temple’s arrangements, worship, and security arrangements on the Teej festival and ensure proper functioning.

The newly formed trust will include 18 members, comprising seven ex-officio officials, 11 senior nominated members, and two representatives from the temple’s traditional Goswami community. A CEO will soon be appointed to supervise the trust’s operations and ensure efficient governance.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court cleared the way for a massive Rs 500 crore corridor project surrounding the temple. Inspired by the successful Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, this Vrindavan corridor will span 5.5 acres and is designed to ease access for devotees, accommodating up to 10,000 visitors at a time.

The corridor will be built on the lines of Banaras and connect Banke Bihari Temple with other major shrines such as Radha Raman and Madan Mohan, facilitating smoother pilgrimage routes under the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad’s development plan presented to the CM Yogi Adityanath last September. The corridor will be in two parts due to the geographical location. It will be connected to Vidyapeeth and Parikrama Marg. Every facility of the devotees of Bihari Ji will be taken care of in the proposed corridor.