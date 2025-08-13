ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Allots Land For Permanent Campus Of Telangana University In State

The land measuring 2.3239 hectares was allotted at village Chakauli, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, at a ceremony in Lucknow.

Representational image
Representational image (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST

1 Min Read

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred over two hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus in Lucknow of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

According to official sources, the government has allotted 2.3239 hectares of land for the university campus at village Chakauli, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, on lease for Rs 1 per year.

Courses To Be Offered
Along with regular programs like BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, PGDTE and PhD, part-time courses in French, German, Russian and Spanish languages will also be offered in the permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

Presently, the university is operating temporarily at RTTC Complex, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who was the chief guest at the land transfer ceremony, said that the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to providing global level linguistic education to the youth of the state.

He expressed confidence that the construction of the permanent campus will lead to unprecedented increase in the quality and facilities of education.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. N. Nagaraju, expressing gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, said that the land transfer was a historic step for the long-term development of the institute adding the Lucknow campus will be made a centre of excellence for linguistic education and research.

Read More:

  1. Will Higher Education Commission Of India Be More Effective Than University Grants Commission?
  2. Over Rs 22,000 Crore Disbursed By Tribal Affairs Ministry For Empowering Tribal Students

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred over two hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus in Lucknow of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

According to official sources, the government has allotted 2.3239 hectares of land for the university campus at village Chakauli, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, on lease for Rs 1 per year.

Courses To Be Offered
Along with regular programs like BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, PGDTE and PhD, part-time courses in French, German, Russian and Spanish languages will also be offered in the permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

Presently, the university is operating temporarily at RTTC Complex, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who was the chief guest at the land transfer ceremony, said that the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to providing global level linguistic education to the youth of the state.

He expressed confidence that the construction of the permanent campus will lead to unprecedented increase in the quality and facilities of education.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. N. Nagaraju, expressing gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, said that the land transfer was a historic step for the long-term development of the institute adding the Lucknow campus will be made a centre of excellence for linguistic education and research.

Read More:

  1. Will Higher Education Commission Of India Be More Effective Than University Grants Commission?
  2. Over Rs 22,000 Crore Disbursed By Tribal Affairs Ministry For Empowering Tribal Students

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOREIGN LANGUAGES UNIVERSITYHIGHER EDUCATIONHYDERABAD UNIVERSITY UP CAMPUSTELANGANA UNIVERSITY UP CAMPUS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.