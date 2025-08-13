Uttar Pradesh Govt Allots Land For Permanent Campus Of Telangana University In State

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred over two hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus in Lucknow of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.
According to official sources, the government has allotted 2.3239 hectares of land for the university campus at village Chakauli, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, on lease for Rs 1 per year.
Courses To Be Offered
Along with regular programs like BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, PGDTE and PhD, part-time courses in French, German, Russian and Spanish languages will also be offered in the permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.
Presently, the university is operating temporarily at RTTC Complex, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.
Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, who was the chief guest at the land transfer ceremony, said that the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to providing global level linguistic education to the youth of the state.
He expressed confidence that the construction of the permanent campus will lead to unprecedented increase in the quality and facilities of education.
Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. N. Nagaraju, expressing gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, said that the land transfer was a historic step for the long-term development of the institute adding the Lucknow campus will be made a centre of excellence for linguistic education and research.
Read More: