ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Govt Allots Land For Permanent Campus Of Telangana University In State

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred over two hectares of land for the construction of a permanent campus in Lucknow of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

According to official sources, the government has allotted 2.3239 hectares of land for the university campus at village Chakauli, Tehsil Sarojini Nagar, on lease for Rs 1 per year.

Courses To Be Offered

Along with regular programs like BA (Hons) English, MA English, MA Linguistics, MA English Literature, PGDTE and PhD, part-time courses in French, German, Russian and Spanish languages will also be offered in the permanent campus of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad.

Presently, the university is operating temporarily at RTTC Complex, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.