Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Derails Near Meerut Cantt Station, Officials Respond Swiftly

Meerut: An Uttar Pradesh-bound goods train derailed near Cantt station here on Friday morning, officials said. Two coaches, including the engine, went off the track.

On receiving the information, the railway department officials rushed to the spot and swiftly responded to it. Local officials informed senior authorities about the derailment. Efforts are underway to ensure that the track remains unaffected, and the railway staff is working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The derailment occurred while the train was en route from Meerut Cantt to Meerut City Station. Station Superintendent RP Singh said that senior officials have been notified and that additional staff has been deployed to prevent any disruptions to train movement on other tracks.