Uttar Pradesh: Two Injured As Goods Trains Collide Near Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Two loco pilots were injured after a goods train collided with another stationary goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur early Tuesday morning, an official said. Due to the collision, the guard's compartment along with the engine also derailed.

The accident happened at around 8 am today morning. An official said that a goods train hit the stationary goods train standing on the track built by DFCCIL (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited), a public sector company under the Ministry of Railways, at Pambhipur near Khaga between Kanpur-Fatehpur.

The collision was so severe that the engine and guard's compartment of the standing freight train derailed from the track and rolled down into a roadside gorge. In the accident, the loco pilots of both the freight trains were injured and were rushed to the hospital where they are being treated.

Soon after the accident, senior railway officials reached the spot as part of the investigation.

Subhash Dubey, a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CSC), said, "Two injured were brought in. They came to our CSC around 7 am and they did not have many injuries, so we did first aid."

The injured have been identified as Anuj Raj (28) and Shiv Shankar Yadav (35). Both received first aid and were later discharged. Railway authorities are assessing the damage and working to restore normal operations. Further details are awaited. (With inputs from agencies)