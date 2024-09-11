ETV Bharat / state

Infant Among 3 Minor Sisters Die of Diarrhoea in UP's Gonda

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

A diarrheal outbreak in Bishanpur Sangam village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has resulted in the deaths of three young sisters. Six additional people are hospitalised. Health officials are conducting a large-scale cleanliness drive and providing medical care to the affected individuals.

Representative Image (File)
Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Three minor sisters, including an infant, have died due to diarrhoea over the last three days in a village here while six people have been hospitalised, officials said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma told PTI that medical teams are camping in the village and a large-scale cleanliness drive has been initiated. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rashmi Verma said the girls were from Bishanpur Sangam village under the Itiathok development block.

"They have been identified as Shiva (2), daughter of Mahesh Datt; Pallavi (8) and Chanchal (20 days), daughters of Ganesh Datt," the CMO said.

Verma said those admitted to the local community health centre include Shradha (4), daughter of Ganesh Datt, Sunita (45), wife of Chandrashekhar, Anita Tiwari (40), wife of Ugrasen, Aman (22), son of Ugrasen, Deep Shikha (22), wife of Aman, and Aadarsh (16), son of Ugrasen.

"All are in serious but stable condition," the doctor said. Verma stated a health department team has been sent to the affected village to spray disinfectants and to appeal to the villagers to maintain cleanliness.

The District Magistrate said, "Several officials at the block level have interacted with the affected families, and the critically ill patients are being provided with adequate medical care at the hospital".

