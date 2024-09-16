ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Girl Gangraped In Kanpur Dies After Attempting Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

DCP East SK Singh said that the gangrape victim had consumed some poisonous substance after the sexual assault that took place on August 30. She died at a hospital on Monday as per the police officer. Police have already arrested the four accused in the case and booked them under relevant sections of law.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A girl, who allegedly attempted suicide after being gang raped by four assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last month, died at a hospital on Monday, officials said.

DCP East SK Singh said that the gang rape victim died at the hospital during treatment on Monday. Police have arrested four accused in the case, the DCP said.

The alleged gang rape took place on August 30 under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur city where the four accused identified as Irfan alias Kaku, Israel, Raja alias Islam and Imran carried out the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police, the victim had left her house to work on the farm. While she was on way to the farm, accused Raja kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place where he along with three other accused gang raped her, police said.

In another sexual assault in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by two youths in a moving car on Gonda-Ayodhya highway on September 9. Police arrested the two accused in the sexual assault case.

According to the girl, the accused Rizwan and Arif, residents of Pantnagar in Forbesganj and Bhagoutiganj in Balrampur respectively made her board their car on the pretext of showing their new mobile phone and gangraped her inside the car. The accused escaped after the car collided with an electric police on Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was lodged and investigations launched.

Read more:

  1. Three Held In Assault On Army Officers, Gangrape Of Friend In Mhow; Rs 10K Reward On Absconders
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A girl, who allegedly attempted suicide after being gang raped by four assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last month, died at a hospital on Monday, officials said.

DCP East SK Singh said that the gang rape victim died at the hospital during treatment on Monday. Police have arrested four accused in the case, the DCP said.

The alleged gang rape took place on August 30 under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur city where the four accused identified as Irfan alias Kaku, Israel, Raja alias Islam and Imran carried out the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police, the victim had left her house to work on the farm. While she was on way to the farm, accused Raja kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place where he along with three other accused gang raped her, police said.

In another sexual assault in Uttar Pradesh, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped by two youths in a moving car on Gonda-Ayodhya highway on September 9. Police arrested the two accused in the sexual assault case.

According to the girl, the accused Rizwan and Arif, residents of Pantnagar in Forbesganj and Bhagoutiganj in Balrampur respectively made her board their car on the pretext of showing their new mobile phone and gangraped her inside the car. The accused escaped after the car collided with an electric police on Gonda-Ayodhya highway.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was lodged and investigations launched.

Read more:

  1. Three Held In Assault On Army Officers, Gangrape Of Friend In Mhow; Rs 10K Reward On Absconders
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 17-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped In Moving Car In Gonda, Two Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANPUR GANG RAPE VICTIM DIESKANPUR CRIME NEWSGANG RAPE ACCUSED ARRESTEDKANPUR GANGRAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.