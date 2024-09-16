ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Girl Gangraped In Kanpur Dies After Attempting Suicide

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A girl, who allegedly attempted suicide after being gang raped by four assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur last month, died at a hospital on Monday, officials said.

DCP East SK Singh said that the gang rape victim died at the hospital during treatment on Monday. Police have arrested four accused in the case, the DCP said.

The alleged gang rape took place on August 30 under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur city where the four accused identified as Irfan alias Kaku, Israel, Raja alias Islam and Imran carried out the alleged sexual assault.

According to the police, the victim had left her house to work on the farm. While she was on way to the farm, accused Raja kidnapped her and took her to a deserted place where he along with three other accused gang raped her, police said.