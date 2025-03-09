Uttar Pradesh Girl, Boyfriend Strangled To Death By Father In 'Honour Killing'

Baghpat: In a suspected case of honour killing, a girl and her boyfriend were allegedly strangled to death after her father found them together at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Sunday, police said. The girl's father has been taken into custody, they added.

The incident took place in a village in Baraut area of Baghpat. Upon information, a police team reached the spot and investigations were initiated. The accused, Pushpendra (50), was taken into custody on charges of murder and is currently being interrogated, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple used to meet secretly and their families were not aware of their relationship. On Sunday morning, the accused saw the couple in objectionable condition and in a fit of rage strangled both of them with a rope, leading to their death.

On hearing their screams, villagers gathered at the spot and informed the police.

SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said Barot police station got information about the case at around 10 am. A police team reached the spot and the bodies were sent for autopsy, he said. "The accused is being questioned. Based on a complaint from the family, a case is being registered. Further investigations are underway," the SP said.

Meanwhile, police personnel are speaking to the other members of the house and villagers for further information.