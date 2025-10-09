ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Bounty Shot Dead In Encounter

Bareilly: A wanted gangster who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head was shot dead in an encounter with the district police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) near Bilwa bridge on Nainital Road early Thursday, officials said.

The slain criminal has been identified as Iftikhar alias Shaitan alias Soldier. Iftikhar was wanted in multiple cases of dacoity and murder across seven districts, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said.

An SOG personnel member, Rahul, was also injured in the encounter and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. SSP Arya said that the SOG personnel and three police teams were engaged in the encounter with Iftikhar.,

The SSP said that 19 cases were registered against Iftikhar in seven districts, including Bareilly. He was also wanted in a robbery case at the Bithri Chainpur police station. Iftikhar had four cases of robbery, including murder, registered against him.

SSP Arya further said that the slain criminal escaped from police custody in Barabanki in 2012 and was apprehended eight years later. Earlier, he had a bounty of Rs 50,000. Later, the police increased the reward to Rs 1 lakh.