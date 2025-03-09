VC, Registrar Of UP-based Private University Among Three Held For Issuing Fake And Backdated BPEd Degrees

Firozabad: Rajasthan Police arrested three persons including the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad-based JS University along with a broker for issuing backdated and fake degrees to hundreds of candidates.

The Vice Chancellor Sukesh Yadav was arrested while he was trying to flee abroad. He was nabbed from Delhi Airport on Saturday. Along with Yadav, Registrar Nandan Mishra and a broker Ajay Bharadwaj were arrested for their involvement in the scam. They had allegedly issued backdated Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) degrees on the basis of which 254 youths were appointed as physical education teachers in schools across Rajasthan in 2022. Basing on allegations of fake and backdated degrees being awarded by the university, a probe was initiated basing on a case registered by the police.

The investigation into the case was handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police. During probe it came to fore that at least 2,067 fake and backdated degrees were issued by the accused within a year. ADG of SOG Rajasthan VK Singh said the role of Yadav, Mishra and Bharadwaj in the case was investigated. He said Yadav was trying to leave the country and was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Bharadwaj was also involved in the Churu-based OPJS University fake degree scam.

The recruitment for physical education teachers was held in 2022. Several candidates who had applied for the exam had changed the name of the university from where they got the requisite degree to JS University later.