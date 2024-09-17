ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion: Four Killed, Six Injured In Firozabad, Rescue Operations Underway

By ANI

Published : 55 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Deepak Kumar, inspector general of Agra Range, said firecrackers were stored at a house in the Shikohabad Police Station area and the blast occurred there. According to him, due to the impact of the explosion, the roof of a nearby house collapsed. Police rescued 10 people from the debris and 6 people are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police took out 10 people from the debris as 6 people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and 4 people have died.
Rescue operation is going on after a firecracker factory was hit by explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): Four people have died and six people who were injured are undergoing treatment after an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Firozabad's Naushera on Tuesday, said a senior police official on Tuesday. The House has collapsed due to the explosion and several people are feared to be trapped under rubble, said police.

Rescue operation is going on after a firecracker factory was hit by explosion in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Tuesday. (ANI video)



"In Shikohabad Police Station area, firecrackers were stored at a house and a blast occurred there. Due to the impact of the blast, the roof of a nearby house collapsed. Police took out 10 people from the debris...6 people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and 4 people have died...further rescue operation is still underway," said Deepak Kumar IG Agra Range said.

Meanwhile, Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said rescue operations are underway. "Rescue team is present at the spot. District hospital and sub-district hospital, both are on high alert...team of doctors, ambulance, fire team, disaster team, all are at the spot," Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.

