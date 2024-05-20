Uttar Pradesh: 1 Killed, 50 Injured As Bareilly-Bound Bus Falls Off Flyover

Bareilly: One person was killed and nearly 50 others injured after a bus fell from a flyover in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accident took place at around 3:30 am when the speeding Bareilly-bound bus from Delhi hit the railings and fell from the Ballia flyover in Fathganj West area. On information, a team from Fatehganj West police station reached the spot and took the injured to the various hospitals in Bareilly, where they are presently undergoing treatment.

Inspector Fatehganj West Dhananjay Pandey said there were around 70 passengers on board the bus when it met with the accident. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus lost control on Ballia flyover, rammed into the railings and overturned on the service road as it fell, he said.

After sometime, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and SSP Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan reached the spot. They also visited the hospitals and inquired about the condition of the injured while instructing the hospital administration to treat them on priority.

DM Kumar said the deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar (40), a resident of Daurala in Mator police station of Meerut. His family members have been informed, he added.

According to the injured passengers, the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving rashly for a long time.