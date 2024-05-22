Uttar Pradesh: Female Post Master in Auraiya Dies by Suicide; Probe Launched

Auraiya: A female postal worker working in the Kotwali area died by suicide on May 21. Police said she hung herself to death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Avantika Mishra, 25-year-old daughter of Pradeep Kumar Mishra from the Roshanpur village was working as an Assistant Postmaster in Auraiya. She lived with her five-year-old son Atharva in a rented house in Laxminagar.

Police sources said she had hung herself after locking her room. "When she did not come out of the room for long, some tenants peeked inside and saw her body hanging following which they informed the Kotwali police about the matter. Police rushed to the scene and sent the body for post-mortem," a police official added.

Circle Officer Ram Mohan Mishra, and Kotwali in-charge Raj Kumar Singh reached the spot, broke the latch of the room, took possession of the body and informed the family about the matter. As soon as the information was received, Mishra's family reached the spot, unable to believe that their daughter is no more.

Police said that Mishra had a love marriage with Satyam Bajpai, a truck driver from the same village in 2018.