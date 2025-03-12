Uttar Pradesh Farmer Who Self-immolated In Front Of SDM Succumbs At Delhi Hospital

Saharanpur: The farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who set himself on fire in front of officials over a land dispute last month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, officials.
The farmer Vedprakash died late at night in Safdarjung Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, they said.
Vedprakash attempted suicide on Saturday by self-immolation over a long-standing dispute regarding the ownership of land adjoining the Jain temple at Sultanpur village of Chilkana. Despite the matter being pending in the court, on Saturday, Sadar SDM Ankur Verma along with a team of revenue officials had reached the site to measure the land.
Amid the measurement of land which was going on in presence of a heavy police force, an agitated Vedprakash poured flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.
Vedprakash, who suffered 90 percent burn injuries, was immediately admitted to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last.
The farmer's death has sparked anger among the locals in Saharanpur. The District Magistrate and SP are camping in Sultanpur village of Chilkana with heavy police force to prevent any law and order situation.
Authorities have already removed the concerned SDM and district police chief over the incident.
