ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Farmer Who Self-immolated In Front Of SDM Succumbs At Delhi Hospital

Farmer Vedprakash breathed his last at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi four days after he set himself on fire over a land dispute.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

Saharanpur: The farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who set himself on fire in front of officials over a land dispute last month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, officials.

The farmer Vedprakash died late at night in Safdarjung Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, they said.

Vedprakash attempted suicide on Saturday by self-immolation over a long-standing dispute regarding the ownership of land adjoining the Jain temple at Sultanpur village of Chilkana. Despite the matter being pending in the court, on Saturday, Sadar SDM Ankur Verma along with a team of revenue officials had reached the site to measure the land.

Amid the measurement of land which was going on in presence of a heavy police force, an agitated Vedprakash poured flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.

Vedprakash, who suffered 90 percent burn injuries, was immediately admitted to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last.

The farmer's death has sparked anger among the locals in Saharanpur. The District Magistrate and SP are camping in Sultanpur village of Chilkana with heavy police force to prevent any law and order situation.

Authorities have already removed the concerned SDM and district police chief over the incident.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh: SDM, SHO Removed After Farmer's Self-Immolation In Saharanpur
  2. Two Attempt Self-Immolation Amid Union Carbide Waste Disposal Protest In Pithampur

Saharanpur: The farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who set himself on fire in front of officials over a land dispute last month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, officials.

The farmer Vedprakash died late at night in Safdarjung Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, they said.

Vedprakash attempted suicide on Saturday by self-immolation over a long-standing dispute regarding the ownership of land adjoining the Jain temple at Sultanpur village of Chilkana. Despite the matter being pending in the court, on Saturday, Sadar SDM Ankur Verma along with a team of revenue officials had reached the site to measure the land.

Amid the measurement of land which was going on in presence of a heavy police force, an agitated Vedprakash poured flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.

Vedprakash, who suffered 90 percent burn injuries, was immediately admitted to a local hospital where doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last.

The farmer's death has sparked anger among the locals in Saharanpur. The District Magistrate and SP are camping in Sultanpur village of Chilkana with heavy police force to prevent any law and order situation.

Authorities have already removed the concerned SDM and district police chief over the incident.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh: SDM, SHO Removed After Farmer's Self-Immolation In Saharanpur
  2. Two Attempt Self-Immolation Amid Union Carbide Waste Disposal Protest In Pithampur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARMER SELF IMMOLATIONSAHARANPUR SDMSAHARANPUR FARMER SUICIDESELF IMMOLATION IN FRONT OF SDM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.