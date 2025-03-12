ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh Farmer Who Self-immolated In Front Of SDM Succumbs At Delhi Hospital

Saharanpur: The farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, who set himself on fire in front of officials over a land dispute last month, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, officials.

The farmer Vedprakash died late at night in Safdarjung Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, they said.

Vedprakash attempted suicide on Saturday by self-immolation over a long-standing dispute regarding the ownership of land adjoining the Jain temple at Sultanpur village of Chilkana. Despite the matter being pending in the court, on Saturday, Sadar SDM Ankur Verma along with a team of revenue officials had reached the site to measure the land.

Amid the measurement of land which was going on in presence of a heavy police force, an agitated Vedprakash poured flammable substance on himself and set himself on fire.