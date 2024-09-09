ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Killed By Tiger In Pilibhit Amid Wolf Terror, Angry Villagers Block Highway

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 60-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Monday amid wolf terror in several parts of the state.

The deceased was working in the fields when a tiger suddenly pounced on him, dragging him into the forest. His body was recovered some hours later. Angry villagers blocked the highway and protested against the incident.

On Monday, Kedari (60), a resident of Banskheda village, left home at around 11 am to undertake irrigation activities on his field, which is located on the edge of the forest. A tiger attacked him and dragged him into the nearby forest areas. Some farmers working near his field saw the tiger entering the forest and informed Kedari's family. Later, the farmer's body was recovered from the forest after a prolonged effort.

Banskeda village is located a short distance from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. Villagers said that a tiger was sighted in the area several times in the last seven days, leaving them in fear.

Angry family members along with the villagers blocked the Pilibhit-Madhotanda highway with the body. On information, forest department officials and SDM Puranpur reached the spot to pacify the protesters. After about three hours of persuasion, the villagers agreed to send the farmer's body for post-mortem. The officials have assured villagers that the tiger would be identified and caught within two days. Also, wire fencing of the forest will be done.

Sanjeev, grandson of the deceased, blamed the forest department's negligence for the death. "Even after sighting the tiger the forest department did not take necessary action," he alleged.