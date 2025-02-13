Uttar Pradesh Family Seeks Justice For Teen's Kidnapping, Gangrape; Cops Say False Complaint

Bareilly: Parents of a teenager, who was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, complained that police have registered a case against only one of the accused while remaining three are roaming around freely. They have also threatened to self-immolate if they don't get justice. However, police have refuted the allegations saying it is a false complaint.

The incident occurred in Shahi police station area of Bareilly on January 12. The parents alleged that the accused connived with the police, preventing them from taking action. Now, the parents have pleaded before the additional director general (ADG) for justice.

The minor girl's father has alleged that four goons from the village had entered their house and attempted to rape his daughter when he was out for work last month. Upon resisting, the girl was injured with a knife. Some days later, on January 12, the goons kidnapped the girl and took her to Jaipur, where they gangraped her and made a video of the act, he said. The girl's father alleged that police hushed up the matter by registering a case against only one accused under mild sections.

"My daughter was brutally tortured but the police are not listening to us. The accused are roaming around freely and threatening us. If we do not get justice, then we will end our lives at the ADG's office," he said.

Mirganj police station officer Anjani Kumar Tiwari said this is a false complaint. "The girl had eloped with a boy on her own will. A case has been registered against that boy and he has been sent to jail. The boy's brother later went to the girl's house and threatened her family with a knife. A case has been registered against the boy's brother as well," Tiwari said.