Haryana: 8 Uttar Pradesh Family Members Rescued From Drowning In Yamuna; Video Goes Viral

Yamunanagar: A major accident was averted on Thursday in Haryana's Yamunanagar where locals rescued eight family members from Uttar Pradesh from drowning in the Yamuna river.

According to local sources, the family from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had come to take a holy dip in the Yamuna river on Ganga Dussehra. The family members, who went to the deep waters of the Yamuna, started drowning in the river and started screaming for help.

Timely Action Of Priest, Divers Saves Precious Lives

According to eyewitnesses, the priest and divers present there swung into action to save the family and without caring about the waves of the river, immediately jumped into the river and saved the family members from drowning. The family members were safely taken out of the waters and shifted to a safer location by the rescuers. They have been shifted to the hospital for check-up. The timely action of the priest and the divers which saved eight precious lives is being hailed by the people.

The identity of the rescued family members was not immediately known when the report was being filed. There was no comment by the local police over the incident.

Video Goes Viral

The video of the drowning has surfaced on social media. In the video, the family members are seen overwhelmed by the waters of the Yamuna river and screaming for help. They can be seen being taken out of the deep waters by the rescuers.